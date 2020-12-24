Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $55,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

