First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

