Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.58). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

