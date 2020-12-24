Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.28. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

