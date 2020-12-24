Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issued By DA Davidson

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

HTBI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

HTBI stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582 over the last 90 days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

