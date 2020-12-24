ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,076,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 5,600 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth about $373,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $452.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

