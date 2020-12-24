Comparing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gazit Globe and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $772.49 million 1.50 $183.86 million N/A N/A Gecina $754.39 million 15.37 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 6.92% -0.98% -0.34% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gazit Globe and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gecina 0 2 4 0 2.67

Summary

Gecina beats Gazit Globe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: ÂEmpowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spacesÂ. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.