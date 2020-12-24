Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Heritage Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Financial in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 279.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

