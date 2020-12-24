Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Danske raised Flex LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DNB Markets raised Flex LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

FLNG stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 6.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.