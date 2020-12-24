Uniper’s (UNPRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $35.06 on Monday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $35.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

