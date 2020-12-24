Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Realogy stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,561,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Realogy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 713,245 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Realogy by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 161.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 364,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

