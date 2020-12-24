Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 102462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,874,965 shares of company stock worth $161,237,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after purchasing an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after purchasing an additional 526,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

