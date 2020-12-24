Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 102462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.
In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,874,965 shares of company stock worth $161,237,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
