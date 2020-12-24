EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Trading Up 9.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $15.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 1,504,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 276,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EYEG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.