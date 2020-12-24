Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $158.00. The stock traded as high as $148.18 and last traded at $148.18, with a volume of 2577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.36.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

