Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.66. 6,399,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,047,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

