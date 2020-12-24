Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $265.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $251.18 and last traded at $249.93, with a volume of 359166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.88.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.20.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.