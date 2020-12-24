TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 4058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $20,153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

