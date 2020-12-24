Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut by Analyst

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $366.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,738,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

