ImmunoGen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,870% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

