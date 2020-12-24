Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMF. ValuEngine raised Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $80,324.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,099.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

