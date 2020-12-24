Zacks Investment Research Lowers PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) to Sell

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

PQ Group stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.87. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,424 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in PQ Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PQ Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 221,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PQ Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PQ Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

