Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) Given a C$1.45 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) received a C$1.45 price target from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 158.93% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IO opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The stock has a market cap of C$18.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. Inca One Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) Company Profile

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

