Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) has been given a €2.30 ($2.71) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

TC1 stock opened at €3.22 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tele Columbus AG has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €3.95 ($4.64). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.87.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

