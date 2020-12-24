LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.36 ($63.95).

ETR:LXS opened at €62.76 ($73.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.38. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €63.50 ($74.71).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

