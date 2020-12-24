Analyzing United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Tennessee Bankshares and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Tennessee Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than United Tennessee Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

United Tennessee Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Tennessee Bankshares and Columbia Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Financial $292.72 million 5.89 $54.72 million $0.48 31.88

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Tennessee Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares United Tennessee Bankshares and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats United Tennessee Bankshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit. Its lending products include one-to-four family first mortgage loans; car loans, lines of credit remodeling; loans of deposits secured/unsecured land refinancing; and home improvement, new construction, and debt consolidation loans, as well as commercial real estate loans. It also invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, obligations of states and political, and the U.S. government and agency securities. The company operated through three full-service banking offices located in Newport, Tennessee. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Newport, Tennessee.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

