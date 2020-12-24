Urban Outfitters Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,605 put options on the company. This is an increase of 919% compared to the average daily volume of 550 put options.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

