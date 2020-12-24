Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 100,000 shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of NANO stock opened at GBX 9.42 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £28.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 32.94 ($0.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

