Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 100,000 shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
Shares of NANO stock opened at GBX 9.42 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £28.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 32.94 ($0.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Company Profile
