Nigel Robinson Sells 350,000 Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Stock

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) insider Nigel Robinson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £784,000 ($1,024,301.02).

LON:CAML opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.03. Central Asia Metals plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.03 ($3.10). The company has a market capitalization of £417.18 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

