Brokers Set Expectations for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 46.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.