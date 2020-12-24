DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 402.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 160,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 103,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 358.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

