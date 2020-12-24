Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RBB Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million.

RBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $903,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

