Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,060,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

