Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,624 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the average volume of 866 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of PERI opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.