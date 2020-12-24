Brokers Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

