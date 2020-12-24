WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 745 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP plc (WPP.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 890.77 ($11.64).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 812.40 ($10.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 749.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 655.91. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a PE ratio of -4.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

