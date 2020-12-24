FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.20.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.27. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 46.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.