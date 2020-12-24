FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.20.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.27. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.
In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 46.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
