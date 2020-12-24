thyssenkrupp’s (TYEKF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of TYEKF stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

