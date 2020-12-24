BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

ETR:BAS opened at €64.69 ($76.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.49. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €68.49 ($80.58). The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion and a PE ratio of -30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

