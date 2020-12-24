Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHE.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.17.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.90%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.