National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$32.00” Price Target for Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC)

National Bank Financial set a C$32.00 price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.96.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

Air Canada (AC.TO) stock opened at C$23.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.31.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.6475779 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.