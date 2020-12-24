Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.25.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$93.75.

EQB opened at C$101.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.20. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$44.57 and a 12-month high of C$113.33.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The company had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.9899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total transaction of C$66,876.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at C$94,195.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total transaction of C$529,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,105,582.69. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,106 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

