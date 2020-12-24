Raymond James Increases Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) stock opened at C$19.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$301.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of C$8.59 and a one year high of C$19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

