Metacoin Price Reaches $0.0616 on Exchanges (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $63.31 million and $2,238.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00319230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

