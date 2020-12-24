Stealth Price Reaches $0.0760 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $10,092.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001956 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,008,621 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

