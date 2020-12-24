noob.finance Trading 80.9% Lower This Week ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. noob.finance has a total market cap of $16,939.96 and $630.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded down 80.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00668566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00181196 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00381729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00099224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059787 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

