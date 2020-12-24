Artfinity Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market cap of $1.41 million and $12,423.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00319230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

