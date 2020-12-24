HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $151.40 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $151.40 million and approximately $273,900.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001956 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

