JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading 0% Higher

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95. 3,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23.

JD Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

