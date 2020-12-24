First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $80.04. Approximately 24,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 9,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 73.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3,451.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 39.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $273,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

