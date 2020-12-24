Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading 3.9% Higher

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) shares traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 2,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

